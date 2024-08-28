Ludacris drinks water from glacier prompting health concerns from fans

Ludacris drank water straight from a glacier in Alaska in a video that left fans concerned for his health.

The rapper and actor, 46, posted footage of himself gulping from a bottle full of the water in what he described as a "bucket list" moment.

His followers expressed their concerns over Ludacris drinking untreated water, with one commenting: "Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses."

The US National Parks Service warns never to drink water from a natural source that has not been purified, even if it looks clean.