Adventurous grey seal pup rescued and fed after being found in Maine snowstorm

An adventurous gray seal pup has been rescued and taken to an animal rehab centre after trying to explore a seaside community in Maine during a snowstorm.

The seal had made his way off the beach on multiple occasions before travelling to a park and across a roadway.

He was eventually collected by officials and taken for a full examination, where it was determined “he was recently weaned from his mother and has been having a tough time on his own”.

The underweight seal has since been properly fed and is recovering in the centre.

