A California man has been taking care of a baby frog after discovering the animal in his romaine lettuce.

Simon Curtis, a recording artist and author, posted a thread to Twitter on Monday describing the moment he came across the frog, which he named Tony.

The amphibian, which has been identified as a “green tree frog”, has escaped the box three times, with Mr Curtis now considering whether to keep Tony or release him.

“I truly won’t know until tomorrow [Friday] when I see if it’s actually warm enough,” he told Indy100.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here