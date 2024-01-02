‘How a five minute coffee hack saved my marriage’

A relationship expert has credited a five-minute coffee hack with saving her marriage.

Aston Simmonds shared that she and her husband start their morning with a hot drink and a check-in every day, an activity she says makes them instantly "feel more connected."

The life coach added that she and her partner were considering divorce four years ago, but after slowing down and grabbing a cup of coffee together instead of rushing out the door every day they have transformed their relationship.

"It’s a relationship hack that keeps us connected, even in the midst of life’s chaos," she wrote for Kidspot.