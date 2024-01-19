Martin Lewis says drivers with car bought before 2021 may be owed thousands

Martin Lewis has revealed drivers who purchased a car on finance may be owed thousands of pounds.

Those with a car or van finance - for example, a Personal Contract purchase (PCP) - before 2021 may be affected.

The money-saving expert explained how those who bought a car or van on motor finance and think they were overcharged could be due a payout after the investigation.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money on Wednesday (17 January), he advised people how they can potentially claim some of the money back.