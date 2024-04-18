Martin Lewis shares easy way to save money when buying common medicines

Martin Lewis has shared an easy way to save money when it comes to buying common medicines from the pharmacy.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how the same type of tablet can be found in a generic version of the medicine as is in a branded more expensive one.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Podcast on 17 April, he said: “When looking at any form of medicine it is the active form of ingredient that counts, ibuprofen is ibuprofen.

“If you look at the product code and it is identical, it is the same tablet and therefore you can find a generic product and a branded product where they have the same code and the branded one costs three times more.”