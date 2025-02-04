Martin Lewis issues warning over 'easy' online bank app

Martin Lewis has issued a warning over an “easy” online bank app now being accepted at many retailers.

The Money Saving Expert founder warned consumers to take care when using the pay by bank app feature.

The payment method requires users to open their banking app to approve a transaction and is seen by many to be a faster input for people instead of inputting their card details.

The financial guru warned that while it is deemed as “convenient and quick” it offers “little protection”.

Discussing the option when he appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (4 February), Martin warned people should take extra care on more expensive purchases.