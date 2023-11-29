Martin Lewis urges billpayers to claim from £8bn pot

Martin Lewis has urged billpayers to use their “legal right” to claim from a pot of £8bn sitting in firms’ bank accounts.

Speaking on Tuesday’s (28 November) Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the financial expert explained that viewers should check if they are in credit to companies they pay bills to as they could claim money back - with a “legal right” to do so.

Lewis advised that billpayers may want two months’ worth of energy credit in their accounts, and if they have more than that saved up they shouldn’t be afraid to ask for some cash back if they want it.