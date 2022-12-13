Martin Lewis urges employees to check tax code as ‘millions are wrong’

Martin Lewis is telling workers across the UK to never assume the tax code given by their employer is the right one.

If you’re among the “millions” of Britons who have the wrong code, you could be either overpaying or underpaying tax.

The MoneySavingExpert founder says the legal responsibility falls on you, the employee, to ensure your code is correct.

Checking your code will spare you from either paying too much tax or pilling up money you’ll have to give back.

In this clip, he explains the details of the system and how it works.

