Matt Hancock spotted browsing clothes stalls at Turkish bazaar

Matt Hancock was spotted browsing clothes stalls at a Turkish bazaar, leading to jokes he’s getting a hair transplant.

The former health secretary was filmed checking out some tops at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.

Abdul al-Kadiri says he recorded this clip of the former I’m a Celeb campmate on Sunday, 8 January.

Expressing his surprise at happening upon the politician, the filmmaker joked that he is “either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done.”

“You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday, Mr al-Kadiri said, adding: “Especially at the moment – it’s freezing.”

Sign up for our newsletters.