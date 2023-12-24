After receiving a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich has landed a new role delivering paternity test results to animals.

The legendary talk show host was called in by Denver Zoo to reveal who out of their male orangutans had fathered new baby, Siska.

30-year-old Berani and 16-year-old Jaya were the two contenders.

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska...Berani...”, Povich began in a video message to the zoo. “...You are the father!”

Berani was seen swinging around his pen upon receiving the news.