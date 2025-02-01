Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Kerry Washington’s birthday this week.

The Duchess of Sussex can be seen in a video celebrating the star’s birthday with her friend Jessica Alba.

The 43-year-old can be seen smiling and clapping as the group sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the actress at the gathering on Thursday (30 January).

Alba, captioned the video: “There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night. Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony

She added: “New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that.”