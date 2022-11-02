Duchess of Sussex reveals she gave up studying for UK citizenship test

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she has given up on studying for the UK citizenship test as it was “so hard.”

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast, she also said that her husband, Prince Harry, had “no idea” what a lot of the answers were either.

Meghan endeavoured to become a UK citizen after marrying the prince in 2018.

The test entails answering 24 questions on British history and customs within 45 minutes.

