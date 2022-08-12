Perseid meteor shower: How to catch the best glimpse

As stargazers across the UK prepare for the annual Perseid meteor shower, this video lays out some tips on how to better your chances of catching a glimpse.

The shower is expected to peak on Friday (12 August) and Saturday in Britain, however, it may not be as spectacular as the 2021 event due to an overlapping “super moon” lighting up the sky.

Some advice includes avoiding your smartphone’s display, as your eyes will need to adapt to the dark for the best glimpse of the shower.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.