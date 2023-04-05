Magic trick only fools monkeys with opposable thumbs like humans

A new study has found that only monkeys that have opposable thumbs are fooled by a famous magic trick.

Scientists used monkeys from three species with differing hand structures for the experiement - capuchins, squirrel monkeys and marmosets.

They performed the famous “French drop” trick, where the subject is fooled into thinking an object has disappeared from the magicians hand.

Interestingly, they found that you are more likely to be fooled if you have the same hand structure as the magician.

This video shows the trick in action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.