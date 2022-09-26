Baby elephant named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

A baby Asian elephant has been named the Thai word for Queen in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nang Phaya, who is one month old, lives at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, of which the late monarch was a patron.

The Queen once fed a banana to the calf’s mother, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s centre for elephant care in 2017.

Nang Phaya is an animal-related Thai word meaning “queen” or “strong, female monarch.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.