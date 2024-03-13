SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lights up Oklahoma night sky before splashing down

Watch as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft lights up the night sky over Oklahoma.

The spacecraft was spotted flying over Oklahoma City on Tuesday 12 March, before the astronauts splashed down safely off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

“It was breathtaking. I was beyond excited,” Katie Drew, who captured the footage, said.

Nasa astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, returned to Earth at 5:47am.

The international crew of four spent 199 days in orbit.