Nasa telescope captures green Christmas tree-shaped cluster of stars lighting up

A Nasa telescope has captured a green Christmas tree-shaped cluster of stars lighting up the sky.

The digitally enhanced footage of the cluster of young stars looks decidedly like a cosmic Christmas tree.

The cluster, known as NGC 2264, is in the Milky Way Galaxy, about 2,500 light-years from Earth.

Some of the stars in the cluster are relatively small, and some are relatively large, ranging from one-tenth to seven times the mass of the Sun.

A Nasa spokesman said: “The cluster’s resemblance to a Christmas tree has been enhanced through image rotation and color choices.”