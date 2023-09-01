Is it cake or a roast dinner? Netflix star creates incredible illusion

A Netflix baking star has taken a British staple to a whole new level, creating a “full Sunday roast” made entirely of cake.

Molly Robbins from Lancashire, who appeared on Extreme Cake Makers, fooled her followers with the unveiling of her latest masterpiece which took six hours to make.

The deceptive dinner featured a “roast chicken” and all the trimmings created using vanilla genoise cake, chocolate fudge brownie, modelling chocolate and fondant icing, airbrushed with edible food colouring and topped with sticky toffee “gravy”.

“Roast dinners are a much-loved staple in my home, so this cake was a joy to make,” Robbins said.