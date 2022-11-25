A catering team surprised New York commuters with an elaborate Thanksgiving spread served from the middle of a subway carriage.

This video, filmed by one of the delighted passengers, shows the festive scene as turkey, sweet potato, and macaroni and cheese was dished out.

The scene unfolded during the evening commute on the L train on Tuesday, 22 November.

Haylee Pentek said in her TikTok post that the "mac and cheese was fire."

