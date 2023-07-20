Nurse who uses wheelchair becomes first to have assistance dog at work

A nurse who uses a wheelchair is the first in the UK to have an assistance dog at work.

Chloe Hammond, 32, has used a wheelchair since 2018.

The community care worker from Weston-Super-Mare has been training service dog Ocho for two years to help her at home and while on shift.

Ocho has passed a series of tests certifying him to assist Hammond at work.

The pooch helps bring Hammond her bag, fetches her phone, passes things to colleagues and helps her remove her fleece if she gets too hot.

Hammond has been nominated for the Nursing Times’ Nurse of the Year Award.