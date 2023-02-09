Orca ‘orchestra’ recorded in Antarctic Ocean

Stunning footage from the Antarctic Ocean has captured an “orchestra” of killer whales singing underwater.

A fireman with the US Coast Guard managed to film this jaw-dropping video as he recorded his beautiful close encounter with the pod.

Fish and a minke whale can also be spotted in the video, which the US Coast Guard shared on Facebook.

The caption read: “The Southern Ocean is full of unique wildlife! Turn on your sound, and check out this video.”

