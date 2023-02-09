Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
Orca ‘orchestra’ recorded in Antarctic Ocean
Stunning footage from the Antarctic Ocean has captured an “orchestra” of killer whales singing underwater.
A fireman with the US Coast Guard managed to film this jaw-dropping video as he recorded his beautiful close encounter with the pod.
Fish and a minke whale can also be spotted in the video, which the US Coast Guard shared on Facebook.
The caption read: “The Southern Ocean is full of unique wildlife! Turn on your sound, and check out this video.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
02:38
State of the Union: Watch Biden spar with hecklers during speech
01:13
Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in, who’s out?
00:35
BP announces record annual profits of £23bn
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:47
Turkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
03:01
Romanian police ‘plan to sell’ Andrew Tate’s £4.8 million Bugatti
02:19
Watch Biden ‘work the room’ after State of the Union address
01:31
Mother of Archie Battersbee tells online trolls to ‘get a life’
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
00:43
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup defeat
00:24
Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record
01:08
Leeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Jesse Marsch sacking
00:35
BP announces record annual profits of £23bn
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
00:32
Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘humiliation’ after split from Ben Ofoedu
01:00
Fawlty Towers: John Cleese to revive series after more than 40 years
00:39
Clip of Beyonce trying to pronounce Tottenham and Arsenal resurfaces
02:02
Love Island first look: ‘Ladiators’ challenge causes friction
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08