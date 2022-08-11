Olivia Wilde wins first part of custody battle against Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has won the first part of her custody battle with Jason Sudeikis after a judge ruled that their children's home state is California, and not New York as the latter desired.

The former couple split in 2020 after a seven-year engagement.

According to papers seen by Page Six, theTed Lassoactor wanted his eight and five year old children to live with him in Brooklyn.

A legal dispute came about after Sudeikis and Wilde originally alternated between one-week periods of parental access between Los Angeles, New York, and London.

