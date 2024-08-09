‘Extraordinary’ Parkinson’s drug ‘changes father’s life’ in before and after clip

A man living with Parkinson's has shared the "life-changing" effect a new drug has had on his symptoms, helping to alleviate the shaking that used to disrupt his daily life.

Damien Gath, 52, is the first person in the East Midlands to be treated with Produodopa, and clips filmed two days apart show the impact it has had on his life.

Mr Gath said of the change: "So soon after first having the treatment I was able make a cup of coffee more easily and go to the supermarket, and I am also sleeping so much better."