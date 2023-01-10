Adorable moment parrot gives baby bird a little ‘kiss’ on the head

The sweet moment a pet parrot gave a baby bird a little kiss on the head was captured on camera.

This clip shows the affectionate Rio leaning into the tiny bird inside a bowl and planting a peck on its crown.

It even appears that the parrot tries to play a game of “peek a boo” with the bird, mimicking the sound along with “kissing” noises.

“Rio loves all babies,” Buy Buy Birdie Shop said in its Instagram post sharing the heartwarming video.

