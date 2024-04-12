‘Unruly’ passenger forces Manchester to Turkey flight to divert to Serbia

An "unruly" passenger forced a flight from Manchester to Turkey to divert to Serbia on Tuesday, 10 April, an airline said.

Police stormed a SunExpress plane bound for Dalaman after it landed in Belgrade, more than 700 miles away, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Footage captures the moment the passenger was apparently dragged off the plane before he was arrested.

“[Flight XQ505] continued to Dalaman after the passenger's disembarkation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority," a SunExpress spokesperson said.