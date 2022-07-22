Cowboy writhes in pain caused by period simulator while woman doesn’t flinch

A man was left writhing in pain after experiencing the symptoms of having a period using a simulation machine in Calgary, Canada.

Footage, captured by the company Somedays, which specialises in muscle recovery therapy for period pain, shows the cowboy enduring the simulator at its highest level.

“It’s like in my legs... this is awful,” he said.

In comparison, a woman whom the company said was on her period, does not flinch even when the pain setting is the highest.

