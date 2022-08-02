Merlin the Magnificent: Piglet masters over 20 ‘doggy tricks’

A miniature pot-bellied piglet named Merlin has mastered over 20 "doggy tricks," including how to give "high fives" and play ball.

Mina Alali began teaching the animal these commands from the moment she brought him home, and within 10 weeks he had learned to jump, twirl, kiss, and shake.

The pig can even demand food, water, and kisses using unique pet training buttons.

Proud trainer Mina shares videos of Merlin showing off his skills to TikTok, where she has nearly one million followers.

