'You are once again losing the plot': Piers Morgan cuts off Alex Jones interview

Piers Morgan told Alex Jones that he was "losing the plot" when the pair butted heads during an interview.

The alt-right conspiracy theorist made an appearance onPiers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 12 January.

The Infowars host accused the British broadcaster of "putting words in his mouth," before exclaiming: "you don't want freedom, Piers."

After quite a heated exchange, Mr Morgan ended up cutting the interview off when the disagreement came to a bit of an impasse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.