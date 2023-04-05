Watch: Pilot’s face immediately morphs as she experiences 9.5Gs during stunt flight

A pilot has shown us what the human face looks like when put under the pressure of experiencing the force of 9.5Gs.

This video shows the moment Emma Bryan took on the stunt flight in a two-seater acrobatic plane in Louisiana.

“Holy s***, that’s crazy,” she exclaimed as she was told just how much of an accelleration she experienced.

She told the New York Post that it felt like “either being pushed through hundreds of pounds of water, or like a really heavy thing sat on me and shifted all my organs downwards.”

