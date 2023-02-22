Pink reveals her 11-year-old daughter has a job on tour

Pink has revealed that she has given her 11-year-old daughter Willow a job on her tour.

The singer discussed how she balances her family life with her performances and touring on the Today show.

“Willow has a job on tour,” she told hosts Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie, adding she’s been teaching her how to negotiate pay rises.

“We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state,” she said.

