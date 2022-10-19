A skydiver has completed a UK first by hanging onto a wingsuit pilot, flying through the sky at 145mph.

Dan May, 36, and Lee Rhodes, 56, completed the stunt to “push themselves.”

Rather than falling downwards like a regular skydive, May wore a wing suit, which meant he fell across the sky horizontally, with Rhodes holding on to a handle attached to the suit.

The pair fell through the sky in this manner for around three miles, before Rhodes let go of May’s suit to fall in a regular skydive.

