The best beach resorts in Madeira: Simon Calder shares his coastal picks

Wherever you are on Madeira, you are always less than 10km from the Atlantic. And one of the joys of the island is the range of great oceanside locations to play – and stay. There’s a lot to be said for staying in one of the great hotels looking out across the Bay of Funchal. But a whole range of different resorts are dotted around the island.

From historic hotels to sunsoaked terraces and picture-perfect harbours, join The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder as he picks his favourite seaside spots around Madeira.