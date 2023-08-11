Immerse yourself in island culture in rich, rewarding Madeira

Being on holiday is all about indulgence and relaxation. But as The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder knows, if you delve into the culture of your destination, you’ll find it all the more enriching, enlightening and enjoyable.

Join Simon on a cultural adventure in Madeira as he tours the conceptual exhibitions in the Design Centre, the beguiling charm of Funchal Old Town, volcanic vineyards, flourishing gardens and masterpieces of baroque architecture. He even has the chance to take a freekick like Cristiano Ronaldo and learn the backstory of Madeira’s greatest celebrity.