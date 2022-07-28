Prince Charles opens Commonwealth Games driving Aston Martin

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made their entrance to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in an Aston Martin.

As multiple red, white, and blue cars met in the middle of the arena to form a Union Jack, the Prince of Wales pulled up to the podium in the classic car.

Prince Charles was representing the Queen by officially opening the Games at the ceremony on Thursday (28 July) at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

