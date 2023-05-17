New York mayor condemns ‘reckless’ paparazzi over Harry and Meghan ‘car chase’

New York mayor Eric Adams condemned photographers for being “reckless and irresponsible” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi.

Mr Adams added that it would be “horrific” for Prince Harry to be involved in an accident similar to the one that killed his mother Diana in 1997.

“It’s clear that the press, paparazzi, they want to get the right shot. But public safety must always be at the forefront,” he told reporters a press conference on Wednesday 17 May.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.