Prince Harry gives passionate speech at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry gave a passionate speech thanking Canada for “achieving the impossible” at Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sunday (16 February).

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage to praise all those who took part in the event in Canada and made history.

Harry told competitors they had “reclaimed what was lost” and “restored what was broken” during a passionate address.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle have been praised for their participation at this year’s event.