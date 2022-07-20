TV personality Meghan McCain criticises Price Harry’s UN Speech

American TV personality Meghan McCain said she was “shocked at the audacity” of Prince Harry’s keynote speech to the UN in New York on Monday, 18 July.

“He is a guest in this country, and he is someone that has not been universally beloved,” Ms McCain said on GB News, adding that the royal is “not a politician” and “no one cares what he has to say.”

Marking International Nelson Mandela Day, the prince spoke of the dangers of climate change, the pandemic, disinformation, war in Ukraine, and US abortion laws.

