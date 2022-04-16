Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with members of the Ukrainian army at the Invictus Games.

Artem Lukashuk, a competitor at the event, revealed the Duke of Sussex gave him words of support and told him that Ukraine will win their fight against Russia.

Oksana Horbach, the country's team manager, spoke of how she discussed the importance of "having a voice" with Meghan.

"She totally understood [the importance] to be heard, be welcomed and have a voice to tell your own truths," Ms Horbach said.

