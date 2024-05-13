Independent TV
King Charles passes senior military role to Prince William in Hampshire ceremony
King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales during a visit to its Hampshire airfield.
Charles – who became the inaugural holder of the title 32 years ago – met with his eldest son in a rare joint official engagement at the Middle Wallop base on Monday afternoon (13 May) to transfer the role.
The Army Air Corps is the Duke of Sussex’s old unit, in which he served as an Apache helicopter commander and co-pilot gunner during his second tour to Afghanistan in 2012.
The monarch’s decision to hand the role to William was seen as a blow to Harry when it was announced last year.
