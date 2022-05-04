Prince William has said society is not tackling the issue of male suicide “as fast as we need to” as he opened the latest centre of a charity supporting men in crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge toured the new London branch of James’ Place with co-founder Clare Milford Haven, who created the service after her son James took his own life aged just 21.

During his visit, William made an impromptu speech as he unveiled a plaque, and also met a 58-year-old father who said he owed his life to the charity.

