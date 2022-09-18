Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees throughout her 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II was the first royal to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, but it was not the only one Her Majesty celebrated in her 70 years of reign.

She was able to celebrate four landmark jubilees with public parties and ceremonies: the silver jubilee, marking her 25th anniversary as Queen, the golden jubilee (50th anniversary), the diamond jubilee (60th anniversary) and the platinum jubilee (70th anniversary).

The Queen ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, the day her father passed away, but she decided to celebrate the beginning of her reign the first weekend of June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.