Rare all-white penguin filmed in Antarctica

A rare all-white penguin has been filmed wandering in Chilean Antarctica.

Footage from early January shows the female of the Gentoo species, which is normally distinguished by its black and white feathers and a white spot on the top of its head.

This specimen recorded at the Gabriel Gonzalez Videla base is mostly white due to leucism, a genetic condition caused by a partial loss of pigmentation of the animals' plumage or fur.

The condition is different from albinism as the animals maintain normal eye colour, according to veterinary doctor Diego Penaloza.