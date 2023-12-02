Penguins discovered to nap ‘thousands’ of times a day

New research has found that penguins could be napping ‘thousands’ of times every day for just seconds at a time, allowing them to sleep for 11 hours while still being able to guard their eggs.

Chinstrap penguins living on King George Island, Antartica, are thought to look like ‘drowsy drivers’ consistently blinking in a bid to stay awake.

“What’s surprising is that they’re able to function ok and successfully raise their young”, says sleep researcher Niels Rattenborg.

14 penguins were studied over an 11-day period, and this is just the start of the research into the subject.