Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

Author and actor Rebecca Humphries to discuss her memoir, Why Did You Stay? A memoir about self-worth on this week's Millennial Love. The book details what happened after Rebecca's boyfriend was caught kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner and how she later reclaimed the narrative, posting a powerful statement about gaslighting on social media that swiftly went viral.

If you've been affected by any of the issues discussed in this podcast, you can find support at www.womensaid.org.uk

