Rebekah Vardy says there was ‘a lot of sexism involved’ Wagatha Christie court case

Rebekah Vardy has claimed her court case was portrayed in a “misogynistic” way.

She believes media coverage of the High Court libel trail, dubbed Wagatha Christie, focused more on how she and Coleen Rooney were dressed each day and the cost of the proceedings.

“The whole thing was presented in such a misogynistic way,” Ms Vardy said, before comparing her trial to that of Johnny Depp.

“It just seems that women aren’t allowed to defend themselves, women aren’t allowed to dress nicely, there’s a lot of sexism involved in it.”

