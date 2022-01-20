RNLI rescue 'incredibly lucky' dog that fell off 100ft cliff into sea

The RNLI have released footage of the moment they rescued a dog that survived falling 100ft off a cliff.

Max the border collie landed in the sea after plummetting off the edge of a cliff in Sussex, but incredibly, was found unharmed.

He had even managed to swim to an area where Newhaven RNLI could reach him after the coastguard initially failed to rescue him because of the tide.

“Given the dog had fallen over 100 feet to the beach, it was astonishing to see him apparently unharmed,” volunteer navigator James Johnson said.

