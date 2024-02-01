Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey makes frank admission about being a carer

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey Burrow made a frank admission about the reality of caring for her husband of 17 years.

The rugby league legend, 41, has motor neurone disease - a rare condition that affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time.

“So many people feel as if they’re in a suffocating bubble of being a carer for someone they love”, Lindsey told Lorraine Kelly.

“[Some carers feel as if] they’ve had their identities taken away from them. They feel isolated,” she added.