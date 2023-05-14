Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield finish inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have crossed the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, 14 May.

The race was set up to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities in honour of the Leeds Rhinos legend, who revealed his diagnosis with the disease in 2019.

At the end of the marathon, the pair shared an emotional moment when Sinfield carried his former teammate over the finish line.

