Robin flies into man’s hand ‘Archangel’ style in slow motion

This is the amazing moment a robin flew into a man’s hand ‘Archangel’ style which was captured in slow motion.

Mike Oldridge shot the stunning clip of the bird flying into his hand for some mealworms on February 1, in his garden in Oxford.

The NHS clinical scientist in human genetics has dubbed the bird, which often flies into his garden, as Roy.

Mr. Oldridge said: “Basically, I thought I’d try out the slow motion on my phone and Roy the robin obliged as usual. He’s very accommodating.”

